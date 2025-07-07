Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 9 -

June 9:

Laura-Ann Groom, 32, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Battle Road, St Leonards, on June 2. The court made a community order.

Niamagullah Sahak, 21, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating. The offences took place at Bembrook Road, Hastings, on August 21 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

Charles Potts, 27, of Adelaide Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an extreme pornographic image that featured a live animal. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a prohibited image of a child and to making one Category B and one Category C indecent images of a child. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also made a sexual harm prevention order. He was prohibited from possessing any device that can access the internet unless it has been approved by police.

June 25:

William Saunders, 20, of Greenfield Road, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fletching Street, Mayfield on April 30, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Lewis Adams, 26, of Coppice Drive, Westfield, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 17 last year. He was fined £250.

David Towner, 22, of St Vincents Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at St Leonards on February 7 2023. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 23 and released on unconditional bail.

Marcus Gill, 55, of Pear Tree Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf at Bexhill on April 2, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Bexhill on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis at Hastings Police Station on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until August 28 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.