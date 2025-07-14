Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 25 – 30.

June 25:

Keaton Hoad, 26, of Cherry Tree Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on December 13 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 9 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Howard Baumhauer, 77, of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fernside Avenue, St Leonards, on May 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Fernside Avenue on the same date. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Amy Brown, 38, of Shepherds Way, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover at The Green, Catsfield, on April 7, last year, when disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Catsfield on the same date. She was fined £486 and banned from driving for three months.

Ruby Fitzmaurice, 27, of Chandler Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Terminus Road, Bexhill, on December 9, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £50 and banned from driving for 27 months.

June 27:

Niamagullah Sahak, 21, of Old London Road, Hastings, was found guilty of using a BMW on Rye Road, Hastings, on March 5 with no licence or insurance. He was fined £60 and banned from driving for six months.

June 30:

A 14-year-old Battle youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates and bottles of drink, worth £20 from Co-op at Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, on January 5. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a can of Red Bull, worth £2.60, from Tesco at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, on December 9, last year. Magistrates made a one year youth rehabilitation order and banned him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose stores. He was also banned from entering the Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

A 12-year-old Northamptonshire youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on January 28. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on January 18. Sentencing was adjourned until November 25 to tie up with other cases. She was released on unconditional bail.