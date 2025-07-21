Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 30 – July 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 30:

A 13-year-old St Leonards youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a hat and black gilet, worth £90 from Millets at Hastings town centre on February 28. Sentencing was adjourned to tie up with other cases.

July 15:

Lee Banfield, 54, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke at Tower Hamlets, London, on April 9 with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood-stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Connelly, 62, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment. The offence took place at Polegate, on July 18, 2023. Sentencing was adjourned until August 4. The court issued a warrant for his arrest with bail.

Toby Gittins, 39, of Langley Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on July 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified from driving and guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 11, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Georgina Woods, 57, of Houghton Green Lane, Playden, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on the A268 Rye Road, at Rye on June 28, last year, without due care and attention. She was fined £153 and her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.