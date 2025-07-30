Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July

July 14:

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and driving dangerously in that he took a Suzuki Quadrunner 500 from Hadlow Down, Uckfield, on November 7, last year, without the owner’s permission and drove it dangerously on Battle High Street, Battle, where damage was caused to the vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police at Battle on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

A 13-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing laundry items from Iceland, in Hastings on July 1. He also pleaded guilty to stealing food items, from Asda at Battle Road, St Leonards, on June 17 and to stealing alcohol from Jempsons at Rye on May 29. He pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft by having a pair of bolt croppers at Priory meadow car park, Hastings, on May 27. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a six month contract and ordered to pay £131 in compensation.

July 23:

Christopher Griffiths, 34, of Gracelands Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on February 24, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Bexhill on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 25, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Raymond Lewis, 47, of Salisbury Close, Scunthorthpe, North Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 31, last year. He also pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Hastings on January 1. Sentencing was adjourned until September 22 for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the condition that he does not contact the victim.

Dave Hendley, 20, of Clover Crescent, Hellingly, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on November 17 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Tanya Fuller, 38, of Casey Avenue, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Claxton Road, Bexhill, on March 9, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 12 months.