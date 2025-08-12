Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for July 23.

July 23:

Tanya Fuller, 38, of Casey Avenue, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Claxton Road, Bexhill, on March 9, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Danny Byrne, 41, of Warren Drive, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke, on Battle Road, Brightling, on May 27, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £120 and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Edgeras Beker, 32, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothing, worth £170, from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on March 15. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £56, from the same store on March 16. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £226 in compensation.

Jay Mortimer, 28, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on May 30. He also indicated a plea of guilty to causing £250 criminal damage to a police custody cell at Hastings on May 31. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Stephen Westlake, 78, indicated a plea of guilty to harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order by sending someone a card. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 27, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 25, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Daniel Cruttenden, 37, of Cranfield Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to making one Category C indecent image of a child at Bexhill on April 27, 2022. He also indicated a plea of guilty to making two Category C indecent images of a child at Bexhill on June 10, last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 12 extreme pornographic images, featuring animals, at Bexhill between August 8 2017 and May 18 2020. He indicated a plea of guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child at Bexhill between March 19 and April 29 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 20 and released on bail with the condition that he does not have any contact with a person under the age of 18 and that he does not possess any device capable of accessing the internet.

Scott Simpson, 38, of Landgate, Rye, indicated a plea of guilty to sexual assault of a woman. The offence took place at George Street, Hastings, on July 14, 2023. Sentencing was adjourned until September 25, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.