Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for July 25 – August 6.

July 25:

Erdinc Alioglu, 50, of West Street, Bristol, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage. The offence took place at Sedlescombe on December 21 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 in compensation.

July 29:

Emma Power, 49, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to attend an assessment, on January 17, following a positive test for Class A drugs. She was fined £180.

Steven Ripley, 45, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Whitefriars Road, Hastings on February 4, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

August 4:

David Connelly, 62, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Polegate on July 18, 2023. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

William Duncan, 37, of Coplands Rise, Northiam pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Salcey Close, St Leonards, on April 18, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He aslo pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for 30 months.

August 5:

Oliver Cassin, 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on May 24. He was fined £162. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

August 6:

Daria Soinska, 25, of Wittersham Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on June 11, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on Bexhill Road on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 27 for reports to be prepared. Magistrates made an interim driving ban. He was released on unconditional bail.