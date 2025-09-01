Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 6.

August 6:

Daniel Stagg, 47, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Duke Street, St Leonards, on January 6, with cocaine and the controlled drug Bezoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for two years.

Anneka Pleasence, 38, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing eight items of clothing, worth £85 from Primark at Hastings on December 17, last year. She also pleaded guilty to stealing two tubs of protein, worth £66, from Holland and Barrett at Hastings on December 29, last year, and guilty to stealing 11 items of bedding, worth £260, from Primark, at Hastings, on December 17 last year. She pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hastings on December 17 last year. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Scales of Justice

Ryan Turner, 42, of Marcus Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on March 28 with cocaine, cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £40 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Richard Street, 66, of Brede Lane, Sedlescombe, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court sexual harm prevention order by directly communicating with a child under the age of 16. The offence took place at Sedlescombe on May 25. Sentencing was adjourned until October 13, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Justin Scriven, 41, of Fellows Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 19. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

Debra D’albertanson, 63, of Mountfield Lane, Mountfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Defender on Robertsbridge High Street, on April 20, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 169 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £440 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Anthony Flint, 50, of The Heights, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. The offence took place at Hastings on October 22, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until October 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Stephen Allen, 53, of Albert Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings police station on May 24. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for three years.