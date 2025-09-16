Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 12 -

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 12:

Daniel Townsend, 32, of Marina, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at George Street, Hailsham, on December 22, last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

August 18:

Scales of Justice

Mikulus Toder, 51, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing two bottles of Smirnoff Vodka and three bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £152.50, from Morrisons at Folkestone on January 8. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing two jackets, worth £376, from Ralph Lauren at Ashford on October 31, last year and guilty to stealing two t-shirts and three jackets, worth £150 from the same store on October 30. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing two jumpers, worth £180 from Calvin Klein at Ashford on October 31, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until October 15 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamsin Gregory, 36, of Edmonton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to attend an assessment following a test for Class A drugs at Hastings on March 21. She was fined £120.

Ashley Kehoe, 38, of Turkey Road, Bexhill, to failing to attend an assessment following a test for Class A drugs at Hastings on March 21. He was fined £120.

Mark Fowler, 39, of Carpenter Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia Sportage on Combe Valley Way, between Hastings and Bexhill, on December 3, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence and to using a vehicle with no insurance at Combe Valley Way on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

James Wilson, 51, of Collington Lane East, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. The offence took place at Bexhill between January 13 and April 26. The court made a community order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Brooker, 52, of Portland Steps, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on April 29. She pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Marina, St Leonards, on the same date and guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin. The court made a community order and banned her from driving for one year.