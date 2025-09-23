Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 20.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 20:

Gary Docking, 59, of Pine Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Queensway, at Hastings, on January 18, with cocaine and the controlled dug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of four small bags of cocaine at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

Shaine Newell, 19, of High Fords, Icklesham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of the Class A drug cocaine, with intent to supply. The offence took place at Hastings on January 27. He indicated a plea of guilty to three charges of causing criminal damage to glass windows at Hastings on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Butters, 29, of Michelson Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Combe Valley Way, Hastings, on February 10, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving on Combe Valley Way, on the same date, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months. The court made a community order.

Eren Cammocio, 25, of The Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, on January 10. He also pleaded guilty to causing damaged a £13,600 damage to an MG car belonging to the victim at St Leonards on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 23, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Katie Guenigault, 43, of Watermill Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at London Road, St Leonards, on January 10. Sentencing was adjourned until October 23, for reports to be prepared. She was released on conditional bail.

George Marke, 42, of Meadow Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Sedgewick Road, Bexhill, on march 23. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Bexhill on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 6, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Duffy, 35, of Linden Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at The Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on July 30. He pleaded guilty to causing damage to a metal pole and ceiling at the Conquest Hospital on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 6, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.