Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 1.

September 1:

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. He pleaded guilty to further charges of assault, causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Brighton on December 12 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

Amy Muggridge, 33, of Bluebell Gardens, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to three charges of assaulting a doctor a paramedic and an emergency worke at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on January 12. She indicated a plea of guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at the Conquest hospital on January 12 She pleaded guilty to a further charge of using threatening behaviour at Hastings Police Station on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 8 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Joe Hepburn, 37, of Pottmans Lane, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, by sending a woman numerous unwanted messages and voice notes and ‘showing a level of obsession and fixation, which amounted to stalking’. The offence took place at Bexhill between October 5 and December 24 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until October 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Keaton Hoad, 26, of Cherry Tree Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on December 13, last year. He was fined £576. The court made a community order.

Alfie Tyler, 19, of Bishop Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Mountbatten Close, and Old London Road, Hastings, on March 22, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, guilty to driving with no insurance and guilty to making off without paying for petrol, worth £50.04, at Old London Road, Hastings, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 5 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Brandon Newman, 25, of Filsham Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Freezeland Lane, Bexhill, on July 6, while disqualified from driving. Sentencing was adjourned until October 13 to tie up with other cases. He was released on unconditional bail.

Toby Gittins, 39, of Langley Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on Bohemia Road, Hastings on July 13, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.