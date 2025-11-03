Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 15 – 25.

September 15:

Daniel Welby, 45, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He also indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at St Leonards on August 22. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £80 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Samuel Burrell, 24, of Carisbrook Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a motorcycle on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on July 27, while disqualified from driving. Sentencing was adjourned. He was released on unconditional bail.

September 25:

Christopher Griffiths, 34, of Gracelands Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on February 24 with no insurance the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 18 months. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Roger Couch, 57, of Newlands Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. The offence took place on July 13 2023. He also indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual image on the same date. He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years the court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates made a sexual harm prevention order.

Barry Farthing, 41, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to 31 charges of stealing items from Co-op in Hastings, between March and July this year. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to him failing to appear in court.

Leon Panter, 44, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on St Helens Road, Hastings, on March 30, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on March 31 with with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

Stephen Westlake, 78, of Cooden Drive, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order on March 27, last year, by sending an Easter card. He was fined £500. Magistrates issued a new restraining order.

Scott Simpson, 38, of Landgate, Rye, indicated a plea of guilty to sexual assault of a woman over 16 by intentionally touching her. The offence took place at George Street, Hastings, on July 14, 2023. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was required to register with police for a 30 month period.