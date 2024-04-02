Sussex Police said five men have been arrested following ‘reports of an altercation’ between a group of people in Portslade this afternoon (Tuesday, April 2)

"Emergency services were called to Station Road, Portslade, at around 2.15pm to reports of a fight,” a police spokesperson said.

"Three men have been taken to hospital, with two in critical condition and another suffering minor injuries, understood to have been caused by weapons.

“Five men have been arrested and have been transported to custody.”

Forensics have been pictured at the scene of the incident, with road closures in place outside the H.B Barber store.

The barber shop has also been taped off, with dozens of police officers at the scene.

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles are on site, with forensic investigations underway.

A police spokesperson added: “Officers are carrying out searches in the area and there will be a heightened police presence at this time.

“Traffic is being diverted away from the Church Road junction on Station Road while emergency services work at the scene and we urge anyone travelling to seek alternate routes.”

Chief Inspector Jim Smith said a ‘fast-moving investigation’ is underway into this incident.

He added: “It is believed that all individuals involved are known to one another and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for some time, and I would like to thank for the public for their patience and understanding while this is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to report via our online form or via 101 quoting Operation Linden.”

