Major Surrey collision: Man dies after sustaining life-threatening injuries, two remain hospitalised with 'serious injuries'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Surrey Police said one man in his 20s, who sustained life-threatening injuries, sadly passed away in hospital over the weekend. Two other people remain in hospital with serious injuries, police added.
Surrey Police said the collision happened between Junction 8 and 7 on the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway and involved two BMWs.
If you have any information which may relate to this incident, including any dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible quoting SYP-20240208-0868 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
– Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.