Major Surrey collision: Man dies after sustaining life-threatening injuries, two remain hospitalised with 'serious injuries'

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M25 at around 11.45pm on Thursday, February 8.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Feb 2024, 18:55 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
Surrey Police said one man in his 20s, who sustained life-threatening injuries, sadly passed away in hospital over the weekend. Two other people remain in hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Surrey Police said the collision happened between Junction 8 and 7 on the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway and involved two BMWs.

If you have any information which may relate to this incident, including any dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible quoting SYP-20240208-0868 via:

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M25 at around 11.45pm on Thursday, February 8. Picture by National WorldSurrey Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M25 at around 11.45pm on Thursday, February 8. Picture by National World
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.