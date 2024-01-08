Major Sussex road shuts for emergency repairs
Emergency repairs are currently being carried out following the discovery of a sinkhole on a major Sussex road.
The A283 was shut at Station Road, Pulborough, ‘for the sake of public safety’ following the discovery of the hole and heavy rain on Thursday.
One lane of the road was later reopened to traffic but the road is now currently shut again as West Sussex County Council highways workers carry out repairs.
The road is expected to reopen later today (Monday January 8).