Police have issued an update into an incident that led to Hastings railway station being taped off on Sunday (August 18).

Sussex Police said officers closed Station Road in Hastings on Sunday morning ‘as part of an investigation into an assault’.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.30am and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with a ‘head injury believed to have been caused by a bottle’, a police spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old man was then arrested at the scene, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and breaching a restraining order, and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assault have both been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 230 of 18/08.”