Man, 18, arrested in connection with burglary in East Sussex village
Officers received a report of a burglary at an address in Goldring Avenue, believed to have taken place on Tuesday, December 26, Sussex Police said.
Electrical goods, games, jewellery, and clothing worth about £16,000 were stolen during the break-in, police said. A car is also believed to have been broken in to, police added.
“Following enquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.”
If you have any relevant information or doorbell footage, you can report it online or via 101, quoting 235 of 27/12.