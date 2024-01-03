A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Hellingly, police have confirmed.

Officers received a report of a burglary at an address in Goldring Avenue, believed to have taken place on Tuesday, December 26, Sussex Police said.

Electrical goods, games, jewellery, and clothing worth about £16,000 were stolen during the break-in, police said. A car is also believed to have been broken in to, police added.

“Following enquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.”