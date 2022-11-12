Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Crawley stabbing

Police were called to Lansbury Road shortly after 9pm following reports of an assault.

Police said a 19-year-old man was found with potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, police said.

Police at the scene in Crawley following the stabbing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident where it is believed both parties were known to each other.

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information can contact police by calling 101 quoting Operation Amberley.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene in Crawley following the stabbing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police at the scene in Crawley following the stabbing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police at the scene in Crawley following the stabbing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell