Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Man, 19, stabbed in street near Newhaven

A man was stabbed in a street near Newhaven yesterday evening (Friday, May 19), police have confirmed.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th May 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 11:18 BST

The incident happened in Sutton Avenue, Peacehaven at around 5.30pm.

Police cordoned off the street following the incident and, according to reports, the air ambulance landed on the Dell playing field in Peacehaven as emergency services attended the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a reported stabbing which occurred in Sutton Avenue, Peacehaven, around 5.30pm on Friday, May 19.

“A 19-year-old man from Brighton sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community. Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re urging anyone who witnessed the incident – or anyone with information – to contact us online or call 101, quoting reference 47230092872.”

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

1. Peacehaven incident 1 .jpg

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Part of the street was cordoned off. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

2. Peacehaven incident 2 .jpg

Part of the street was cordoned off. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

3. Peacehaven incident 5 .jpg

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

4. Peacehaven incident 3 .jpg

Police at the scene. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2