Man, 19, suffers facial fractures after group attacked in Hastings town centre
Sussex Police said the incident happened at 1am as the group were walking back from the Old Town.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after young people were assaulted in Hastings town centre.
“The group were walking from the Old Town to the town centre in the early hours of Monday, July 22, following the Pirate Day celebrations.
“At 1am they walked through the underpass westwards towards the New Town area.
“In Wellington Place they were approached by a larger group of young people who assaulted them without warning.
“The victim’s group were assaulted, and one victim, a 19-year-old man, was assaulted and sustained facial fractures.
“Officers are investigating and want any witnesses to come forward.
“It includes anyone who may have been in the area at the time, anyone in the area with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, and anyone who saw what happened.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 by quoting serial 251 of 22/07.”