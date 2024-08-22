Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in St Leonards late at night, police said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Chambers Road just after 11.30pm on Tuesday (August 20).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said two fire engines attended the scene of a garden shed fire.

The spokesperson added: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. One casualty was given first aid on the scene, then left in care of the ambulance. The incident was handed over to the police.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a fire in a shed in Chambers Road, St Leonards, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday (August 20).

“A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He remains in custody at this time.

“No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to report online or via 101, quoting serial 1518 of 20/08.”