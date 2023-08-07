Man, 20, charged with Worthing stabbing as police appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a serious assault in Worthing are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man appeared in court charged with the offence.

Sussex Police officers received a report of a 32-year-old man being stabbed in Tennyson Avenue at about 8pm on Wednesday, July 26.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jordan McFarlane, 20, unemployed, of Billet Road, Barking and Dagenham, was arrested and has been charged with wounding with intent; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; being concerned in the supply of heroin; and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 31, where he was released on court bail with strict conditions until his next appearance on August 29.

“Detectives investigating the assault are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

“The suspect was believed to be walking with a woman with blonde hair, leaving Tennyson Avenue in the direction of Amelia Park.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Watch.