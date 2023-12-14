A man has been charged with multiple robberies and thefts from businesses in Hastings and Bexhill, police have confirmed.

Zachariah Simms, 21, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 29 charged with eight counts of theft, three counts of robbery, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The charges come after police received reports of a man shoplifting items from the Co-op store in London Road, St Leonards, on four occasions in August and September 2023.

“Further thefts were reported in Hastings town centre – at the Sainsbury’s store on September 2, at Marks and Spencer on October 2 and Savers on November 24.

"A theft was also reported from the Sainsbury’s store in Bexhill on November 1. Stolen items included biscuits, coffee, alcohol and large quantities of meat.

“On three occasions, employees and security staff at businesses challenged a suspected shoplifter and were threatened with and subjected to violence.

"This occurred at the Morrisons store in Queens Road in Hastings on October 2, Sainsbury’s in Bexhill on November 7, and Asda in Battle Road, Hastings, on November 27.”

Simms, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to next appear before the court on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, police added.

DC Debora Baptista said: “We acknowledge the financial and emotional impact business crime has on owners and employees, particularly when a business is repeatedly targeted.

“We work closely with businesses, local authorities and Business Crime Reduction Partnerships across Sussex, listening to the concerns raised by our business community and working with partners to see how we can best respond to address the issue. We take each report seriously, irrespective of the value, following up on any reasonable lines of enquiry.