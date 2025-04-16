Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a rock fired from a catapult in Bottle Alley, St Leonards, police said.

The incident happened on Friday night (April 12) and police are appealing for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Bottle Alley following an assault on a 21-year-old man just before 8.40pm on Friday, April 12.

“The victim was reportedly attacked by a teenager who hit him with a rock fired by a catapult.

Bottle Alley in St Leonards.

“The suspect was described as a boy aged between 10 and 15 years old, with blonde hair and blue eyes, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava. He was with two other boys, who were dressed in similar clothing.

“Following the assault the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1370 of 12/04.”