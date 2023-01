A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of a 'completely innocent and much-loved family man' near Emsworth, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said Stephen Harrington, 47, was found with a serious head injury on land along Marlpit Lane in Woodmancote on July 23, 2022. He was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later on July 25, Sussex Police added.

An investigation was launched and three people – Thomas Goldring, Joseph Butler, and Tarin Linfield – were subsequently charged with his murder, police reported. They were remanded in prison to stand trial.

Police said Goldring, 21, died in December 2022. As a result, any statements provided by him as part of the investigation could no longer be used as evidence in court, Sussex Police added.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (January 23), Linfield, 21, of Common Road, Hambrook, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a charge of manslaughter and conspiracy to steal, police reported. Sussex Police said this was accepted by the court.

Police said Butler, 23, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a charge of conspiracy to steal. This was accepted by the court, Sussex Police added.

Police said Linfield and Butler have been remanded in custody for sentencing on March 3, 2023.

It was the prosecution’s case that the suspects attended Marlpit Lane that night to steal from Stephen, Sussex Police added.

Stephen Harrington, 47, of Rowlands Castle, who died after an assault in Emsworth. Picture: Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said the investigation determined Stephen died as a result of a severe blow to the head, believed to be caused by a piece of wood.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Hicks, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the sudden and heart-breaking death of a completely innocent and much-loved family man.

“From the outset, we’ve had to rely on the defendants’ accounts to try and piece together the events of that night. Unfortunately, only those who were there will ever know exactly what happened.

