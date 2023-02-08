A man suffered serious leg injuries after being stabbed in Battle, police have confirmed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened yesterday morning (Tuesday, February 7).

Emergency services attended Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street, at around 10.30am, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police added that a 21-year-old man from Battle suffered serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses

He was taken to Conquest Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation is now under way and officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rob Tillyer said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our officers are in the process of carrying out extensive enquiries.

“I would like to reassure the public that tackling serious violence like this remains a high priority for the force and a thorough investigation is under way.”