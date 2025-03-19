A man’s jaw was broken following an altercation in Hastings during the night, police said.

The incident happened in West Street on March 2.

Police have this week launched an appeal for witnesses and information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man sustained a broken jaw following an altercation in Hastings earlier this month.

“The incident, which happened on Sunday, March 2 at around 12.55am in West Street, Hastings, left the 22-year-old victim in a serious condition.

“Police conducted enquiries to establish the circumstances around his injuries, and arrested two men.

“A 19-year-old from Battle was arrested on March 7 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“A second 19-year-old from Hastings was arrested on Wednesday, March 12 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“They have both been bailed while additional enquiries take place.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or those with information to come forward and make a report. You can do this online or by calling 101 quoting reference 70 of 02/03.”