Man, 24, charged after cars damaged in Bognor Regis

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 13:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged after a number of cars were damaged in Bognor Regis, police said.

Sussex Police said the vandalism happened during the early hours of Friday (December 20).

A police spokesperson said: “Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with causing criminal damage in Bognor Regis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Friday, December 20 he damaged several cars in the Nyewood Lane area and resisted arrest.

Police were called to the scenePolice were called to the scene
Police were called to the scene

“He was charged with 14 counts of criminal damage. He was also charged with resisting arrest, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (a police dog), theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kills, resisting arrest, a public order offence and shoplifting.

“He has been remanded and will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23).”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice