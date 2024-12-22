Man, 24, charged after cars damaged in Bognor Regis
Sussex Police said the vandalism happened during the early hours of Friday (December 20).
A police spokesperson said: “Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with causing criminal damage in Bognor Regis.
“It is alleged that in the early hours of Friday, December 20 he damaged several cars in the Nyewood Lane area and resisted arrest.
“He was charged with 14 counts of criminal damage. He was also charged with resisting arrest, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (a police dog), theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kills, resisting arrest, a public order offence and shoplifting.
“He has been remanded and will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23).”