Man, 25, injured in Lancing A259 hit and run
Police are appealing for information after a man was injured in a hit and run in Lancing.
The local man, 25, was walking along Brighton Road when he was hit by a dark blue or black estate car between 8.45am and 9am on September 3, according to Sussex Police.
“He suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment,” a spokesperson for the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 412 of 03/09.