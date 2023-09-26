Man, 25, sentenced in connection with assaulting another man with machete in Bexhill

A man has been sentenced following his involvement in violent offences in Bexhill, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said Connor Hyland-Whiting assaulted a man with a machete in the street following an earlier altercation in a town centre pub.

The 25-year-old had also committed similar offences in the town, Sussex Police confirmed.

Following a public appeal, he was located at a holiday park in Camber Sands and was arrested and charged, police said.

At Lewes Crown Court on September 11, he admitted two counts of wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said he was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, with an additional four years on his licence period.

Sussex Police said the court was told how an argument broke out inside a pub in London Road, Bexhill, at 11.20pm on February 24 this year.

Police said Hyland-Whiting and the victim had to be separated by security staff, and witnesses described Hyland-Whiting as becoming ‘irate’ and assaulting a security guard.

After being removed, he was later seen emerging from a vehicle with a machete and assaulting the original victim in the town centre before running off, Sussex Police added.

Police said the victim suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and required hospital treatment.

A month earlier, Hyland-Whiting was involved in separate violent incidents, Sussex Police added.

On January 20 and again on January 26, police said he carried a knife and chased a man walking in Rotherfield Avenue, Bexhill. On the second occasion, he stabbed the victim in the leg with a lock knife, Sussex Police added.

Police said he was also involved in an affray at a premises in Mount Road, Hastings, in the early hours of January 22, where he was seen holding a knife.

Hyland-Whiting was arrested by officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit on March 3 and was taken into custody, Sussex Police added.

Police said his offences were deemed so serious that the court also imposed an extended sentence, as Hyland-Whiting is considered at risk of committing similar serious offences.

This means he will not be automatically released half way through serving his sentence, but instead must serve a minimum of two-thirds of the term before he can then be considered for parole, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said Hyland-Whiting must also serve an additional four years on licence after his release from prison, taking the overall sentence to nine years.

Speaking after the case, Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “We understand these incidents caused concern among the local community, and I’d like to thank the public for the support they gave to our investigation.

“We are grateful for the information received by the public in order to locate Hyland-Whiting following a public appeal.

“This case shows our determination to bring offenders to justice.

“It required great teamwork and professionalism across the force to conduct the extensive investigation and ensure a successful outcome in court.

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence is one of our top priorities as we understand the devastating impact it can have on victims, and the wider public.