Man, 25, who has escaped prison in Sussex has links to Surrey and Hampshire

Police are searching for a man who has escaped from a prison in Sussex.
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
Police say Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison and has asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “[Matthews] escaped from HMP Ford this morning (November 17) around 6am and has links to Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

"If you see Matthews, do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 172 of 17/11.”