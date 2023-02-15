Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after 78-year-old man dies in fatal Crawley collision

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following the death of a 78-year-old man in a fatal collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said a BMW travelling east on Ifield Avenue on Thursday, February 9 at 11.20am collided head on with a Honda Jazz car travelling west.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, left the scene initially but later returned and was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, Sussex Police reported. He has been released on bail until March 10 pending further enquiries, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the driver of the Honda Jazz, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital on Monday, February 13 and his next of kin have been informed, police added.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Ifield Avenue, Crawley