Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after 78-year-old man dies in fatal Crawley collision

Police said a BMW travelling east on Ifield Avenue on Thursday, February 9 at 11.20am collided head on with a Honda Jazz car travelling west.
The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, left the scene initially but later returned and was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, Sussex Police reported. He has been released on bail until March 10 pending further enquiries, police added.
Sussex Police said the driver of the Honda Jazz, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital on Monday, February 13 and his next of kin have been informed, police added.
Anyone who saw the collision, or the BMW being driven prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] quoting Operation Earwig.