Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal collision in Hailsham on Saturday (November 18).

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Diplocks Walk at around 11pm to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Twenty-four-year-old Jack Field, from Hailsham, was confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man suffered minor injuries.

Police said today (Thursday, November 23) that Kyle Dumble, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later today.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “The investigation continues and our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this tragic time.

“I understand this has been a distressing incident for the whole community, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support throughout the investigation. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, or anyone with pictures or footage that could help, to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Novio. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org