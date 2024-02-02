Man, 27, charged with death by dangerous driving over fatal collision in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Upperton Road in Eastbourne on July 26, 2023

They responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near the junction with Ocklynge Road.

Sadly, 75-year-old pedestrian Andy Forrest, from Eastbourne, died as a result of his injuries.

Police investigating a fatal collision in Eastbourne have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Officers appealed for witnesses and information as part of Operation Broomfield.

Now, Sussex Police can confirm that Sharon Abraham, 27, a student of Compton Street, Eastbourne, has been charged in connection with the investigation.

He faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to report after being involved in a road traffic collision.