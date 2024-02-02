Man, 27, charged with death by dangerous driving over fatal collision in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to Upperton Road in Eastbourne on July 26, 2023
They responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near the junction with Ocklynge Road.
Sadly, 75-year-old pedestrian Andy Forrest, from Eastbourne, died as a result of his injuries.
Officers appealed for witnesses and information as part of Operation Broomfield.
Now, Sussex Police can confirm that Sharon Abraham, 27, a student of Compton Street, Eastbourne, has been charged in connection with the investigation.
He faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to report after being involved in a road traffic collision.
Abraham will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 29 to answer the charges.