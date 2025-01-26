Man, 27, stabbed in Crawley

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 10:11 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 10:35 GMT
A man was stabbed in Crawley yesterday (Saturday, January 25).

At about 3.30pm, emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing near the public toilets in The Boulevard, according to Sussex Police.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with two stab wounds, Sussex Police said. He has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The suspects and victim are believed to be known to each other, and this is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

“If you witnessed what happened, or have information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 756 of 25/01.”

An increased police presence is expected in the area while enquiries take place.

Photo from the scene

1. Man, 27, stabbed in Crawley

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

2. Man, 27, stabbed in Crawley

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

3. Man, 27, stabbed in Crawley

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

4. Man, 27, stabbed in Crawley

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice