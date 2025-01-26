At about 3.30pm, emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing near the public toilets in The Boulevard, according to Sussex Police.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with two stab wounds, Sussex Police said. He has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The suspects and victim are believed to be known to each other, and this is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

“If you witnessed what happened, or have information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 756 of 25/01.”

An increased police presence is expected in the area while enquiries take place.

