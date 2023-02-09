Man, 27, with links to Crawley wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences

Police said Estrefi, 27, is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.
He has links to Crawley, Sussex Police added.
Please call 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47220110507.
