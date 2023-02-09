Edit Account-Sign Out
Man, 27, with links to Crawley wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences

Police are searching for Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted on recall to prison, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:28am

Police said Estrefi, 27, is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

He has links to Crawley, Sussex Police added.

Please call 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47220110507.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences. He is known to have links to Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police