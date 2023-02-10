Man, 27, with links to Crawley wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs
Police are searching for Julian-Cezar Necula, who is wanted for failing to appear in court, Sussex Police has reported.
By Matt Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 1:01pm
Police said Necula, 27, is wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.
He has links to Crawley, Sussex Police added.
Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47210159496.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.