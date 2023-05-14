Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 11:28 BST

Police said emergency services were called to the collision at 11.55am on Saturday [May 13] involving a Volvo car and a motorcycle.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, sadly died at the scene, Sussex Police confirmed. Police said his next of kin have been informed.

The Volvo driver was uninjured, Sussex Police added. Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions for a collision investigation and vehicle recovery.

PC Paul Waltho from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage of it, which could help our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should email [email protected] quoting Operation Corbridge.

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

1. Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

2. Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

3. Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

4. Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2