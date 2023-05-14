Man, 35, dies after fatal collision in Fontwell - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A 35-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Fontwell, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said emergency services were called to the collision at 11.55am on Saturday [May 13] involving a Volvo car and a motorcycle.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, sadly died at the scene, Sussex Police confirmed. Police said his next of kin have been informed.

The Volvo driver was uninjured, Sussex Police added. Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions for a collision investigation and vehicle recovery.

PC Paul Waltho from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage of it, which could help our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should email [email protected] quoting Operation Corbridge.

