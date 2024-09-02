Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man needed hospital treatment after being assaulted in Hastings town centre, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened in the middle of the night and is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said the attack happened as a result of an altercation in the early hours of Sunday, August 18.

The spokesperson said: “The incident happened in East Parade into George Street after half past midnight. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was injured and required hospital treatment.

“Officers are seeking to identify four men in connection with the incident. The first was a man seen wearing a dark navy blue T-shirt. The second was a man seen wearing a white T-shirt. The third was wearing a baseball cap backwards, and the fourth is unknown.

“Officers investigating believe there were members of the public present in the area at the time. They want anyone who saw what happened, or those with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell and mobile phone footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 72 of 18/08.”