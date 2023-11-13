Man, 36, arrested in connection with attempted rape in Eastbourne
A 36 year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted rape in Eastbourne.
Eugene Douglas, 36, was wanted by Sussex Police in connection with an attempted rape in the town.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Eugene Douglas, who was wanted by police, has been arrested.
“The 36-year-old was wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Eastbourne on Saturday (11 November).
“He was arrested on Sunday night (12 November).
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”