Man, 36, seriously injured in Hastings collision
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses regarding the incident, which took place on Sunday (December 1) in the middle of the night.
Police added that the man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “The collision involving a grey Seat Ateca Xperience and a 36-year-old man occurred in Pinders Road at about 1.20am on Sunday, December 1.
“In particular, officers want to locate and recover the vehicle, and have released images of the vehicle to help with the investigation.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
“A 32-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been bailed with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed what happened or with relevant information such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area is asked to come forward, as well as anyone who saw the Seat Ateca in the area or knows the vehicle’s current whereabouts.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 89 of 01/12.”