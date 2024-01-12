Man, 37, with links to Eastbourne and Brighton wanted in connection with robbery and burglary
A 37 year-old man who has links to both Eastbourne and Brighton is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a robbery and a burglary.
Edward Bunce, who has links to Eastbourne, Brighton, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, is wanted in connection with a robbery and a burglary.
Bunce is described as 5’7” and thin, with dark brown hair. He has tattoos on his left arm and sometimes has a moustache or beard.
If you see Bunce, or have any information about his whereabouts, dial 999 quoting crime reference 47230236174.