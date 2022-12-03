Man, 38, with links to Brighton and Northampton wanted on recall to prison
Police are searching for James Jeater, who is wanted on recall to prison, Sussex Police has reported.
By Matt Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 11:25am
Police said Jeater, 38, of no fixed address, is on licence after serving a sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.
He has links to Brighton and Northampton, Sussex Police added.
If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting serial 47220212246.
Picture courtesy of Sussex Police