BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Man, 41, jailed for shoplifting and threatening staff with knife in Chichester

A man has been jailed for shoplifting and threatening a member of staff with a knife in Chichester.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Sheppard, 41, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison following an incident at Sports Direct in the city-centre on Monday, September 4, police said.

Sussex Police says he stole two pairs of joggers worth £159 each and proceeded to threaten staff with a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police acted swiftly and, with thanks to a member of the public, arrested him just a few minutes later, despite Sheppard trying to get away.

Most Popular
A man has been jailed for shoplifting and threatening a member of staff with a knife in Chichester.A man has been jailed for shoplifting and threatening a member of staff with a knife in Chichester.
A man has been jailed for shoplifting and threatening a member of staff with a knife in Chichester.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sheppard pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, threatening with a knife, and theft from a shop, and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 4 for sentencing.

“He was also ordered to pay a £187 fine and a given a 24-month Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO), the first of its kind in West Sussex.

“Police now have the right to search Sheppard in a public place to check he isn’t carrying an offensive weapon, under the order that runs for two years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Sam Milsom added: “Sheppard is a dangerous individual who carries knifes upon himself, having no regard to the public safety.

“This is a terrifying ordeal and not something that anyone who goes to work would expect to deal with.

“Sheppard has rightly received a custodial sentence and will be subject to a SVRO when released from custody.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who aided police that day in apprehending Sheppard as he fled from officers. It’s people like them who help police lock away violent and dangerous offenders.”