A man has been jailed for shoplifting and threatening a member of staff with a knife in Chichester.

Robert Sheppard, 41, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison following an incident at Sports Direct in the city-centre on Monday, September 4, police said.

Sussex Police says he stole two pairs of joggers worth £159 each and proceeded to threaten staff with a knife.

Police acted swiftly and, with thanks to a member of the public, arrested him just a few minutes later, despite Sheppard trying to get away.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sheppard pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, threatening with a knife, and theft from a shop, and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 4 for sentencing.

“He was also ordered to pay a £187 fine and a given a 24-month Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO), the first of its kind in West Sussex.

“Police now have the right to search Sheppard in a public place to check he isn’t carrying an offensive weapon, under the order that runs for two years.”

Sergeant Sam Milsom added: “Sheppard is a dangerous individual who carries knifes upon himself, having no regard to the public safety.

“This is a terrifying ordeal and not something that anyone who goes to work would expect to deal with.

“Sheppard has rightly received a custodial sentence and will be subject to a SVRO when released from custody.