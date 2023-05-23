A man has been arrested and charged with committing three burglaries in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said officers swiftly made an arrest after three burglaries were reported in Crawley in the early hours of Monday, May 22.

Officers responded to The Twitten area where separate victims reported their properties had been broken into, police confirmed.

A police dog tracked from the scene to a road nearby where a suspect was located hiding behind a vehicle with stolen property very close to him, Sussex Police added.

Picture by Jon Rigby

Police said he was arrested and taken to custody for questioning.

Cezar Daniel Nicut, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of burglary at properties in The Twitten and Ewhurst Road, Crawley on May 22, police confirmed.

Police said he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today [Tuesday, May 23] where he was remanded in custody to appear again on May 31.

