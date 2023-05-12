Edit Account-Sign Out
Man, 44, who had been reported missing from Horsham found by police

A missing 44-year-old man from Horsham has been found, Horsham Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 11th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:57 BST

Craig Fry was reported missing from Horsham yesterday [Thursday, May 11].

The news Mr Fry has been found was confirmed in a statement on Horsham Police’s Twitter account.

The statement said: “Good news!

“Craig Fry, who had been reported missing from Horsham yesterday (11 May), has been found.

“Thank you for sharing and caring.”

Craig Fry, who had been reported missing from Horsham on May 11, has been found by police. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCraig Fry, who had been reported missing from Horsham on May 11, has been found by police. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
