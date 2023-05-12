Man, 44, who had been reported missing from Horsham found by police
A missing 44-year-old man from Horsham has been found, Horsham Police has confirmed.
Published 11th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Craig Fry was reported missing from Horsham yesterday [Thursday, May 11].
The news Mr Fry has been found was confirmed in a statement on Horsham Police’s Twitter account.
The statement said: “Good news!
“Craig Fry, who had been reported missing from Horsham yesterday (11 May), has been found.
“Thank you for sharing and caring.”