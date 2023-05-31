A man was found dead at an address in Bognor Regis yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 30), police have announced today (Wednesday, May 31).

Police said they were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

Several police cars and other emergency services were spotted at the scene in Belmont Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a medical incident at an address in Belmont Street, Bognor at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 30.

Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 45-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and remains in police custody at this stage.”

Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures