Police said they were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.
Several police cars and other emergency services were spotted at the scene in Belmont Street.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a medical incident at an address in Belmont Street, Bognor at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 30.
"A 45-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.
"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and remains in police custody at this stage.”