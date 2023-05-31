Edit Account-Sign Out
Man, 45, found dead at Bognor Regis house

A man was found dead at an address in Bognor Regis yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 30), police have announced today (Wednesday, May 31).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st May 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 08:32 BST

Police said they were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

Several police cars and other emergency services were spotted at the scene in Belmont Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a medical incident at an address in Belmont Street, Bognor at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 30.

Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and PicturesPolice at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures
"A 45-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and remains in police custody at this stage.”

Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and PicturesPolice at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures
Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and PicturesPolice at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures
Police at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and PicturesPolice at the scene in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures
