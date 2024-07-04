Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was seriously injured in St Leonards during an altercation last night (Wednesday, July 3), police confirmed.

He was taken to hospital and a man was later arrested, Sussex Police said.

Police are now appealing for information about last night’s incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of an altercation in Battle Road, St Leonards, at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 3.

“A 45-year-old local man was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

“A 56-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.

“Officers believe this was an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.