Man, 45, seriously injured in St Leonards altercation
He was taken to hospital and a man was later arrested, Sussex Police said.
Police are now appealing for information about last night’s incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of an altercation in Battle Road, St Leonards, at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 3.
“A 45-year-old local man was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.
“A 56-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.
“Officers believe this was an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1417 of 03/07.”