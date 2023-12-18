BREAKING

Man, 46, in hospital with 'serious injuries' following Hastings assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Hastings town centre which left a man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old local man, reported being assaulted in Robertson Street at about 9.45pm on Saturday (December 16).

Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his face and head, Sussex Police confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Hastings and a 40-year-old man from Kent were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Hastings town centre which left a man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’. Photo: Sussex WorldPolice are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Hastings town centre which left a man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’. Photo: Sussex World
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Hastings town centre which left a man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’. Photo: Sussex World

"They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which could help them with their enquiries.

If you have any information which may help police, you can report it online or by calling 101 anf quoting serial 479 of 16/12.