Man, 46, in hospital with 'serious injuries' following Hastings assault
Police said the victim, a 46-year-old local man, reported being assaulted in Robertson Street at about 9.45pm on Saturday (December 16).
Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his face and head, Sussex Police confirmed.
“Following enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Hastings and a 40-year-old man from Kent were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which could help them with their enquiries.
If you have any information which may help police, you can report it online or by calling 101 anf quoting serial 479 of 16/12.