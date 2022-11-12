Police said the 46-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being attacked by three men in the car park of Felpham Village Hall in Vicarage Lane around 11.30pm on Wednesday (November 9).

They have now launched an appeal for witnesses following the attack.

Police said the man was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for treatment to multiple injuries.

Sussex Police added that his current condition is described as serious but stable.

The suspects were seen to leave the scene in a blue Volkswagen Golf, police added.

Police said the driver of the car is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build, with tanned skin. He was wearing a white baggy jumper and white tracksuit bottoms.

Officers investigating the assault on Wednesday are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who saw a blue Volkswagen Golf in the area around that time.

Sussex Police said if anyone saw any suspicious behaviour or captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, they should contact police online or by calling them on 101 quoting serial 56 of 10/11.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.