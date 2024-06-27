Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Hastings town centre late at night on Monday (June 24), police said.

Sussex Police said the man was taken to hospital to be treated and is now appealing for witnesses and information.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident happened at the junction of Wellington Place, Queens Road, and Harold Place at about 11.30pm on Monday, June 24.

“Four men were seen in the incident, and during an altercation, a 49-year-old local man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: Sussex Police

“Officers are investigating, and have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

“He is described as a man in his 20s with short brown or dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black trainers, carrying a small shoulder bag worn at his side.”

Sussex Police added that officers also wish to trace any witnesses, including a tall, bald man aged in his 40s or 50s wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, a tall younger man wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, and a young woman in a dark jacket.

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel, from Hastings CID, said: “This was a serious assault in Hastings town centre, and the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“We are urging witnesses and anyone who was passing through the area outside Costa Coffee between 11.30pm and 11.45pm to come forward.”